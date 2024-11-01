Mumbai: Western Railway Commuters Protest Extra Helmet Storage Charges At Parking Lots, Demand Action

Western Railway commuters express frustration over extra helmet storage fees at Mumbai parking lots | File Photo

Mumbai: Western Railway commuters are raising concerns about parking contractors imposing additional charges for storing helmets along with parked vehicles. As helmets are a mandatory safety component and are strongly promoted by government road safety campaigns, the extra charges have sparked frustration among regular riders who view it as unfair and contradictory.

In an email dated October 31st, Adv Prathamesh Prabhutendolkar Joint Secretary, Dahanu Vaitarna Pravasi sevabhavi Sanstha, raised concerns to the Railway Board, the Minister of Railways, and Nitin Gadkari, the Minister of Road Transport and Highways, regarding an extra Rs 5 charge imposed on commuters for helmets at various parking lots across the Mumbai division of Western Railway, including Borivali West and Palghar.

Prathamesh noted that this additional charge is affecting commuters at multiple locations along the line. He urged the authorities to take appropriate action, not only to address this extra fee but also to encourage helmet usage by suspending the helmet charge at all railway parking lots.

However, when contacted a senior official from Western Railways (WR) stated that the helmet charge being collected by the contractor is in accordance with the rules. By charging five rupees, the contractor is not only responsible for handling the helmets with care but is also liable in case of any damage, mishandling, or theft.

According to Prathamesh , charging for helmet storage discourages riders from carrying and using helmets, potentially undermining road safety initiatives. "Helmets are not an accessory but an essential safety item," Prathamesh letter states, urging authorities to take action to remove these charges.

Prathamesh called on the authorities to align with government road safety goals by instructing parking contractors to include helmet storage as part of regular parking fees. "This step would reinforce safety campaigns and encourage citizens to prioritize helmet use." An other regular commuter from Borivali also commented that such charges discourage bikers from wearing helmets.