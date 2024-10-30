 Western Railway's Dog Squad Triumphs At National Level RPF Competition In Prayagraj
According to an official, Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) Dog Squad has proudly clinched the top spot at the prestigious 17th All India Railway Protection Force Dog Competition held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh in North Central Railway, showcasing their exceptional skills, discipline, and commitment to public safety.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
WR RPF Dog Squad’s ‘Vero’, ‘Inch’ and ‘Werner’ along with their handlers achieves first position at the 17th All India RPF Dog Competition 2024 at Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh |

According to an official, Western Railway’s Railway Protection Force (RPF) Dog Squad has proudly clinched the top spot at the prestigious 17th All India Railway Protection Force Dog Competition held in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh in North Central Railway, showcasing their exceptional skills, discipline, and commitment to public safety. Competing against the best canine teams from across the country, the WR RPF Dog Squad displayed a remarkable performance in various categories, ultimately securing the title.

article-image

"The competition brought together dog squads from various railway zones to test their abilities in obedience, agility, and security-specific tasks. The WR RPF Dog Squad excelled in these categories, underscoring their rigorous training and dedication to railway security. From WR RPF Squad, explosive detection dog ‘Vero’ and tracker dog ‘Werner’ from Mumbai Central Division and narcotics detection dog ‘Inch’ from Vadodara Division participated in the competition on behalf of WR RPF squad. ‘Inch’ of Vadodara Division also won the bronze medal and secured the third position" said Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railways.

article-image

Vineet further added that the recent victory at the national level is a testament to the hard work, discipline, and dedication of both the canines and their handlers. The WR RPF Dog Squad plays a crucial role in safeguarding the Western Railway premises and passengers by participating in regular patrols, anti-sabotage inspections, and other security duties. Their continuous training and readiness are instrumental in preventing potential threats and ensuring a safe journey for millions of passengers.

