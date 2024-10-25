Mumbai Airport Relaunches Pawfect Initiative With 9 Dogs To Spread Joy Among Travellers

Mumbai: The Airport's Pawfect initiative returns with nine dogs dedicated to spreading joy among travellers at Terminal 2 | File Photo

Mumbai: Mumbai International Airport announced the return of ‘Pawfect’ initiative which will feature nine emotional support dogs at Terminal 2. This pack of dogs, trained to charm and comfort passengers as they embark on their journeys, includes a Golden Retriever, a Maltese, a rescued Husky, a Shih Tzu, a Lhasa Apso, a Labrador, and more.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), the first and only Indian airport with the ‘Pawfect’ programme, has announced the return of its initiative to make passengers’ time at the terminal enjoyable and comfortable. The delightful programme featuring nine adorable dogs at the airport’s Terminal 2, is aimed to melt the passengers’ stress and turn the airport experience into a fun-filled adventure.

This cheerful pack includes a Golden Retriever, a Maltese, a rescued Husky, a Shih Tzu, a Lhasa apso, a Labrador and more, all specially chosen and trained to spread joy and soothe travellers. Every Friday to Sunday, from 3 pm to 11 pm, these lovable dogs will greet travelers at Departures, including Domestic Level 3 and post-departure immigration.

According to CSMIA, these trained canine companions are experts in sensing and responding to moods, offering unconditional love and comfort like no other. Engaging with these furry friends offers a soothing respite, allowing passengers to find their travel anxiety melting away. This initiative will infuse the airport environment with cheer and surprise, recognising that air travel can be tiresome and stressful for some passengers.

CSMIA’s Pawfect programme is a pioneering initiative in an Indian airport, featuring stars like Bella, a gentle and affectionate golden retriever known for her warm and uplifting personality. Bella’s specialised training in bringing joy to travellers and engaging with children with special needs beautifully complements her calm demeanour, creating a delightful oasis amidst the bustling airport.

“At Mumbai International Airport, we take pride in ensuring that every passenger is taken care of. Traveling and taking a flight can be hectic and challenging for many, which is why we continuously seek innovative ways to enhance the passenger experience. Our Pawfect initiative, which was very popular before the Pandemic, not only helps to reduce travel-related anxiety but also brings a sense of joy and comfort to our passengers,” said an CSMIA spokesperson.

By reintroducing the ‘Pawfect’ programme, CSMIA aims to create memorable and enjoyable experiences for passengers, enhancing the overall ambience of the terminal. Moreover, these furry companions are expected to encourage social interactions among travellers, who share heartwarming stories and memories of their pets, further enriching the community spirit at the airport.