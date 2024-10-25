 CIDCO To Demolish Illegal Dargah Near Navi Mumbai International Airport After Complaints From Hindu Organisations
CIDCO To Demolish Illegal Dargah Near Navi Mumbai International Airport After Complaints From Hindu Organisations

After multiple right-wing Hindu organisations raised allegations against a dargah near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport of being a “threat to national security”, City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has assured action against illegal structures near the airport.

CIDCO plans to demolish an illegal dargah near the upcoming international airport following complaints from Hindu organisations | File Photo

Mumbai: After multiple right-wing Hindu organisations raised allegations against a dargah near the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport of being a “threat to national security”, City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Ltd (CIDCO) has assured action against illegal structures near the airport. The dargah located on a hillock near the airport, is alleged to be encroached by painting a few stones in 2012 and has now expanded to over one-acre of land.

On Monday, Hindu IT Cell, a Hindu organisation claiming to “fight for Hindu rights via legal means”, filed a grievance with the Ministry of Home Affairs alleging that a dargah has suddenly come up near the Navi Mumbai international airport. The complaint alleged that the encroachment upon a hill at Pargaon Village in Panvel started around 15 years ago, which has now taken the shape of a dargah spread across one-acre of land comprising of around six rooms with tin shade roofs.

“An illegal structure adjacent to the upcoming international airport is a threat to national security. Knowing the strategic importance of Mumbai, it poses a high security threat. Although a notice has been served by CIDCO to remove the illegal structure, there has been no action taken by the authorities,” read the complaint by Hindu IT Cell.

Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, another right-wing Hindu organisation working to declare India as a Hindu Rashtra, had written to CIDCO in March 2023 demanding demolition of the dargah alleged to be illegal. On Thrusday, the organisation again wrote to CIDCO demanding immediate action against the dargah. The complaint alleged that the encroachment was started by painting a few stones with green colour and it has now expanded into a one-acre property with a compound, fountain, dome, water tanks, outhouse, guesthouse and a parking lot.

A delegation from HJS met CIDCO's chief vigilance officer and deputy commissioner of police Suresh Mengde and submitted a memorandum along with holding discussions on the matter. HJS claimed that since the illegal construction is located adjacent to the airport, it poses a serious threat to national security.

“It is often observed that when the issue of removing illegal dargahs, mazaars, and other constructions is raised, the administration remains passive, citing law-and-order concerns. Whereas action is swiftly taken against other unauthorized constructions. It is crucial that this construction be removed, just like any other illegal structure,” read the letter.

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Expands Housing Scheme, 190 Additional Tenements Available In Kharghar With...
Official sources from CIDCO told The Free Press Journal that the city planning agency will remove the encroachment by demolishing the illegal dargah. “Since the model code of conduct is ongoing, we cannot carry out such demolition works but once the code of conduct is pulled back, we will launch an anti-encroachment drive against all the illegal structures around the airport,” added the official.

