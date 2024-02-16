 Mumbai: Western Railway Plans 50 More AC Locals In Coming Months
Currently, 96 air-conditioned local services operate on WR, facilitated by seven rakes. Railway authorities anticipate the arrival of five more AC rakes by March 2024.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, February 16, 2024, 12:35 AM IST
Western Railway (WR) is planning to introduce nearly 50 more air-conditioned local services in the coming months, according to officials.

Currently, 96 air-conditioned local services operate on WR, facilitated by seven rakes. Railway authorities anticipate the arrival of five more AC rakes by March 2024.

Confirming the development, Divisional Railway Manager of Western Railways Mumbai Central Division, Niraj Verma, said: “We are expecting five more air-conditioned rakes by March. After getting these rakes we will increase air-conditioned local services.”

Addition aims for flexibility in travel schedules, improved comfort for passengers

"The addition of new rakes signifies Western Railway’s commitment to modernising its services, keeping pace with the needs of the commuting public. As the number of air-conditioned local services increases, passengers can expect more flexibility in their travel schedules and improved comfort during their daily commutes," another official said.

WR is also mulling over the extension of length of all platforms, including on the slow corridor, till Churchgate for 15-car local trains. Currently, selected stations along the fast corridor between Churchgate and Andheri can accommodate 15-car trains. Beyond Andheri, every station is equipped to handle the extended length.

Feasibility of platform extension project being looked into

Asked about extension of platforms on the slow corridor, Verma said, "As of now we are exploring the feasibility of platform extension project till Churchgate. Once the feasibility study is complete, further action will be taken."

According to Verma, WR wants to convert maximum number of 12-car local trains into 15 cars to increase carrying capacity.

Currently out of 1,394 local services, 199 run with 15 coaches. Out of those 199, 24 start and end at Churchgate; 26 at Dadar; and the remaining run on the Andheri-Virar section.

