Mumbai: Western Railway Honours 18 Employees For Safety Contributions, Averting Untoward Incidents

FPJ

Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, felicitated 18 employees from the six divisions of Western Railway for their outstanding work, which resulted in safe train operations at Western Railway Headquarters, Mumbai. These employees were awarded in appreciation of their alertness in duty and contribution towards averting untoward incidents during October, ensuring the safety of train operations.

Out of the 18 employees, five are from Bhavnagar Division, four from Vadodara Division, three each from Ratlam and Rajkot Divisions, 2 from Mumbai Central, and 01 from Ahmedabad Division. The meeting was attended by the Additional General Manager and Principal Heads of Departments (PHODs), while the Divisional Railway Managers of all Divisions attended the meeting through video conferencing.

Misra appreciates staff's alertness

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, Misra appreciated the alertness of the staff being awarded and mentioned that they are exemplary role models for everyone to emulate. The awarded employees demonstrated great zeal and commitment towards the safe running of trains in various safety areas such as the detection of rail and track fractures, hairline cracks in wheels, emergency brakes applied to prevent untoward incidents, resetting the Alarm Chain Pulling under very difficult conditions over a bridge, hot axles, and detection of brake binding or dangling objects in passing trains. They also saved passengers from falling into the gap between the train and platform while attempting to board a moving train.

Western Railway takes pride in all the awardee employees who, with their prompt action and alertness, helped avert the possibility of any untoward incidents.