Western Railway Announces 2-Hour Block On November 23 Between Valsad & Dungri Stations; Several Trains Cancelled

A two-hour block will take place November 23 from 11:10 am to 1:10 pm, for launching of girder for construction of ROB in lieu of LC-99. The block will be undertaken on up and down main line between Valsad and Dungri station. Several Western Railway trains will be cancelled, short terminated and regulated.

List of cancelled trains

1. Train No. 09154 Valsad – Umargam MEMU

2. Train No. 09153 Umargam - Valsad MEMU

Short termination of trains

1. Train No. 09152 Surat – Valsad MEMU Special will be short terminated at Bilimora.

Regulation of trains

1. Train No. 12926 Amritsar – Mumbai Central Paschim Express will be regulated by 1:45 am.

2. Train No. 22954 Ahmedabad – Mumbai Central Gujarat Express will be regulated by 1.20 am.

3. Train No. 04711 Bikaner – Bandra Terminus Special will be regulated by 1.20 am.

4. Train No. 22475 Hisar – Coimbatore AC Express will be regulated by 1 am.

5. Train No. 09323 Pune - Indore Special will be regulated by 1.30 am.

6. Train No. 09724 Bandra Terminus – Jaipur Special will be regulated by 12: 40 am.

Passengers are requested to kindly take note of the same.