Mumbai: Western Railway denies possibility of theft in Vande Bharat, claims CCTV footage did not support allegations

Mumbai: Western Railway officials have denied the possibility of theft in Vande Bharat, claiming that CCTV footage shows that no theft occurred in the train.

Paresh Sonani (55), who is a resident of Navnidhi Elegance on GEB Road in Bopal, filed a complaint with the railway police that someone stole his bag containing jewellery worth Rs 6 lakh before he started his journey from Ahmedabad. The incident allegedly took place on Tuesday, while the man lodged his complaint on Friday.

In his FIR, he elaborated that he left home and took a BRTS bus to Iskcon Crossroads, and from there, he travelled by AMTS bus to Kalupur railway station.

It happened outside the railway station

When SB Chaudhary, senior police inspector of the government railway police station in Ahemdabad, was connected, he said, "An FIR in this regard has been registered, and an investigation is underway, but prima facie it seems that it happened outside the railway station."

"We have checked all CCTV footage and found that while boarding the train, said passenger's bag was not with him. This indicates the possibility that he lost his bag outside the railway station," Chaudhary added.