Mumbai: Western Railway announces night block on Jan 14-15

Mumbai: The local train services – both slow and fast – on Western line will be affected in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday (Jan 14 and 15) as a major block will be undertaken for the conversion of route relay interlocking panel to electronic interlocking panel at the Santacruz station. On the slow line, the block will start from 10 pm to 4 am, while it will be between 0.35 am and 04.35 am on the fast corridor.

During the period, the down slow trains towards Virar will be operated on down harbour line between Bandra and Andheri stations. It will be vice versa for up services. Some Churchgate-Borivali trains will only go till the Goregaon station, while few slow trains in up direction will run fast between Andheri-Bandra-Dadar-Mumbai Central.

List of cancelled trains will be available at stations

Fast services will operate as per schedule. The list of trains – which will be cancelled or operated with a curtailed timetable – will be available at all suburban stations.

Besides, a four-hour jumbo block has been planned between Vasai Road and Virar stations in the night of Tuesday (Jan 17) from 0.33am to 04.30am to carry out regular maintenance works. Few slow trains in down direction will be diverted to fast line. Hence, there will be no block on the Western line this Sunday