Mumbai: Western Railway announces change in platforms for trains at Borivali station

Western Railway announces change in platforms for trains at Borivali station | File

Mumbai: The Western Railway (WR) on Friday said that there will be a change of platforms for a few trains at Borivali station starting from February 11.

In a press release, the WR said, "For the ease & convenience of commuters at Borivali station, it has been decided to change the scheduled platform of a few trains at Borivali with effect from 11th February 2023"

The changes in platforms will be as follows

1. Churchgate – Borivali AC local train arriving in Borivali at 08.22 hrs will be now dealt at PF No. 3 instead of PF No. 2

2. Churchgate – Borivali local train arriving Borivali at 08.25 hrs will be now dealt at PF No. 2 instead of PF No. 3

3. Borivali - Churchgate AC local train departing Borivali at 08.26 hrs will be now dealt at PF No. 3 instead of PF No. 2

4. Borivali - Churchgate local train departing from Borivali at 08.30 hrs will be now dealt at PF No. 2 instead of PF No. 3

Read Also PM Modi to inaugurate first section of Delhi-Mumbai expressway on Sunday

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)