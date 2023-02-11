Mumbai: Central Railway to operate mega block on harbour line on Sunday

Central Railway | File

Central Railway has announced a mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, February 12 for maintenance repairs and engineering work.

The block will be operated on the Panvel- Vashi Up and Down slow lines (excluding Belapur-Kharkopar BSU Line) from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm.

Services on Panvel to Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus route will remain closed from 10.33 to 3.49 hrs and services on Mumbai Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Panvel/Belapur route will be closed from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm.

Services on Panvel to Thane Up Transharbour route will be closed from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and from Thane to Panvel Transharbour route from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm.

During the block period, local trains between Belapur and Kharkopar will run as per schedule.

Moreover, a special local will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai to Vashi during the block. Transharbour Line services will also be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.

