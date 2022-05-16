Mumbai: Western line gets 12 additional AC trains services from May 16; check routes and timetable here

The Western Railway of Mumbai Division today announced the new timetable for the additional AC local trains that will run from Virar to Churchgate and back.

The Railways’ western zone has introduced additional 12 AC local services starting today (May 16). With the introduction of these 12 new AC services, the total number of AC trains will now increase from 20 to 32.

Old services will continue to operate as per the previous timetable.

These new AC local services will run from Churchgate to Virar/Bhayander at 9.27 am 12.34 pm, 3.44 pm, 6.11 pm and 23.23 pm. And one on the Andheri-Virar route runs at 8.50 pm. Meanwhile, five additional AC services will be operated on the Virar-Churchgate route in the Up direction at 7.57 am, 10.58 am, 2.09 pm, 7.48 pm and 9.48 pm. There will be one service at 5.02 pm that will run between Bhayander-Churchgate.

Looking at the popularity and growing demand by the commuters, the decision came soon after the fares of AC local trains were slashed by 50% on single journeys from May 5.

According to Western Railway, after the fares for AC local journey tickets were substantially reduced, there has been a rise in the number of commuters travelling on these trains.

"With this reduction, there has been a rise in the number of commuters travelling by AC locals. Hence, for the comfort and convenience of the commuters, we will be introducing 12 more AC local train services from May 16. Out of the additional 12 services being introduced, we will be running six services each on Up and Down directions," said Sumit Thakur, Chief PRO, Western Railway.

Published on: Monday, May 16, 2022, 04:31 PM IST