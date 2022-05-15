Remodelling of Kasara and Karjat stations by Central Railway underway

The stations on the fag ends of the Central Railway which are Kasara and Karjat are getting remodelled. This is to improve the punctuality of trains in the future and allow the smooth running of long distance trains arriving from Pune and Nashik respectively. Sources said that they will also lay an additional line on the Karjat-Palasdari stretch towards Khopoli which now is a single one.

This is very vital work for the augmentation and catering to future needs of train running. Both these yards are part of the northern ends of Mumbai’s Metropolitan Region and are nothing less than entry points for trains arriving and departing Mumbai from different parts of the country using the Central Railway.

According to railway officials, they are carrying out remodelling of yards at Karjat and Kasara. For this, they are shifting around three to four rail lines at both locations that presently cater to Goods and Freight trains. By doing that they will create additional space for laying more lines and allow room for local and long distance trains to stand at the same time. Platforms are also likely to be extended and chances of extra ones are also there.

“This work will allow improving punctuality of suburban trains in the near future. It is a vital work that is being carried out. The two stations cater to rail traffic of Freight trains as well,” said a Central Railway official.

In the long run, as part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP); works are underway to extend the third and fourth lines beyond Kalyan, towards Kasara and Karjat; in phases. In the coming years, this will enable complete segregation of long distance trains with local trains right from the time they enter MMR.

As part of the ongoing work, the CR authorities will lay an additional line or doubling on the Karjat-Palasdari stretch which is 1-km long. This line goes towards Khopoli. The purpose of doubling will ensure that there is some cushion available for CR while operating local and long distance trains.

Sunday, May 15, 2022