Mumbai: Western Express Highway accident remains mystery with no CCTV or witnesses | Representative Photo

On Sunday morning, a 25-year-old woman working with a BPO died and her colleague was injured after their scooter met with an accident on the Western Express Highway (WEH) in Dahisar East

Three days have passed but the exact cause of the mishap still remains a mystery as there was no CCTV camera installed at the accident spot and the pillion rider is still not in stable condition to give a statement.

Deceased was returning from a party

On April 9, 25-year-old Priya Kanojia was riding a scooter, while returning from a party in the early hours of Sunday. She was accompanied by her colleague. After the accident, Priya died on the spot, while her colleague was injured. The cops rushed the duo to the hospital.

Hit and run case registered against unknown driver

“There were no cameras in the area and the friend has not yet given information about how exactly this accident happened. However, we suspect that Priya’s scooter may have been hit by a vehicle passing on the road. Therefore, a case of hit-and-run against the unknown driver has been registered,” said a senior official from Dahisar police station. Also, no witnesses have come forward so the exact cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained, added the official.

Priya lived with her parents in Borivali, her father is a rickshaw driver, while her brother also works with a BPO.

Read Also Mumbai: Class 10 student takes board exam in ambulance after injuring leg in accident