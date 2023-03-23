Mumbai: Class 10 student takes board exam in ambulance after injuring leg in accident

Mubashshira Sayyed, a class 10 student from the city, displayed exemplary resilience, as she is taking her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exam in an ambulance after meeting with an accident that badly injured her leg. |

Mumbai: Mubashshira Sayyed, a class 10 student from the city, displayed exemplary resilience, as she is taking her Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board exam in an ambulance after meeting with an accident that badly injured her leg.

A car had run the 15-year-old's left foot when she was returning from her exam center St. Stanislaus High School in Bandra on Friday. While she received immediate treatment at a city hospital, she has been prescribed two weeks of bed rest by her doctor. Unperturbed by the tragic incident and the pain in her body, Mubashshira decided to continue taking the test with the help of a writer.

Read Also Mumbai: Class 10 student eager to take Board exams succumbs to bone cancer only 48 hours before

"I like to study and didn't want to spoil my career. It's difficult to take the paper while lying on the bed, but I have a scribe writing for me. My teachers also visit the home to help me prepare for the exam," said Mubashshira, whose father works as a driver.

The Anjuman-I-Islam's Dr MIJ Girls High School, Bandra, where Mubashshira is studying, not only arranged for the ambulance but also got the state education board's approval to let her appear for her papers in it. The school also bore the expenses of her treatment, as her family has limited means of income.

"The school helped her as much as possible. We sent teachers to guide her as she had become nervous after the accident," said Saba Patel, Principal of the school, who described Mubashshira as a well-behaved student who is good in academics.

The class 10 student appeared for her Science paper in the ambulance stationed in the premises of the exam centre, where she was supervised by the school staff. She is now preparing for the remaining History and Geography tests, which are slated on Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

Sister Arockiammal Anthony, Principal, St. Stanislaus High School, said that administering the board tests was a unique experience for her. "The ambulance is associated with negativity, but we encouraged her. She was comfortable while writing her paper. We arranged a separate supervisor for her, and I also would supervise her. We want to lift the values of St. Stanislaus School. We need to be more humane," she said.