Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Soaring, Humidity At 22%, Poor AQI Increase Challenges For Mumbaikars | REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

Mumbai: Scorching heat, bright sunny days, perspiration and constant feeling of being thirsty and exhausted. Mumbaikars will have to mentally prepare themselves as the cold and pleasant days seem to be on they way out. The week is going keep bringing heat to Mumbaikars who will be forces to battle scorching temperatures.

Indian Meteorological Department data for March 21 predicts partly cloudy weather today. The minimum temperature expected will be 25 degrees centigrade, while the temperature is likely to rise up to 34 degrees centigrade towards the bright and sunny afternoon. Being a coastal city, humidity is expected to be 22 % while wind is expected at 8 km per hour.

As per IMD, Mumbai Colaba region is expected to record a maximum temperature of 34.3 while the temperature will go as high at 38.7 degrees centigrade in Mumbai Santacruz.

What to expect over weekend?

Maximum temperature expected through the weekend will fluctuate between 34 degrees Centigrade and 36 degrees centigrade. The weather will continue to be partially cloudy.

Air quality

Current Mumbai Air Quality Index (AQI) is 115 POOR level. This implies that health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups. Healthy individuals may experience difficulty breathing and throat irritation with prolonged exposure. Limit outdoor activity.

How to maintain comfort and good health?

Temperatures rising, humidity rising too and poor AQI is going to be a tough combination for Mumbaikars to keep themselves healthy. Adopting certain changes to daily routine may prove helpful. Prevent heat-related health problems by keeping cool and staying hydrated during hot weather. Drink plenty of water, fluids to keep yourself hydrated. Avoid outdoors if possible and wear a mask when outdoor. Avoid food that produces heat in body. Also, limiting your alcohol will be helpful. Limit physical activity to cooler parts of the day. Keep your home cool and try to wear light and loose-fitting clothing.