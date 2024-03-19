Mumbai Weather Update: Breezy Morning With Rising Temperatures Expected; AQI Concerns Persist

Mumbai streets | X

Mumbai woke up to a relatively mild morning, with the minimum temperature recorded at 23°C. As the day progresses, temperatures are expected to rise, reaching a maximum of 33°C.

AQI levels in Mumbai

Amid the favourable weather conditions, concerns about air quality persist. Mumbai's upscale Colaba locality is experiencing 'Moderate' air quality, with an AQI of 68. The air quality index in Bandra was recorded at 124. Similarly, Bandra Kurla Complex are experiencing air quality categorised as 'Poor', with an AQI of 134.

Moving towards Borivali East, the air quality is comparatively better but still falls under the 'Moderate' category, with an AQI of 76.

Forecast for Maharashtra

In rest of Maharashtra, unseasonal rain was recorded at several regions. According to the India Meteorological Department, unseasonal rain, along with thundershowers, is anticipated in Khandesh and Vidarbha for the next two to three days starting from Tuesday, March 19. Winds are expected to blow at speeds ranging from 30 to 40 km per hour in Vidarbha, with chances of hail predicted in certain areas. Furthermore, a yellow alert has been issued for districts such as Amravati, Bhandara, Gondia, Nagpur and Yavatmal.

While the onset of a summer has been experienced by Maharashtra, there has been a significant rise in temperatures. Some districts of Vidarbha, including Marathwada, Konkan, and central Maharashtra, have recorded temperatures exceeding 40°C.