Mumbai weather update: Possibility of light rainfall in city, suburbs, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that the city will see generally cloudy sky with possibility of light rain in city and suburbs over the next 48 hours.

The maximum temperature in the city and suburbs will reach 31 degree Celcius in the next 48 hours. While the minimum temperature is expected to hover around 25 degree Celcius.

According to officials, there will be a high tide of 4.29 mt around 1.21 pm while a low tide of height 1.59 mt is expected at 7.20 pm.

While the eastern suburbs saw 1.25 mm rainfall, the western suburbs saw 0.30 mm rainfall on Friday.