Mumbai weather update: Parts of city, Thane, Palghar, Raigad receive light rains; cloudy weather forecast

On Monday, Mumbai and adjoining areas including Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar, and Raigad received light to moderate rainfall owing to the presence of a low-pressure weather system in the Arabian Sea. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai and adjoining areas will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or thundershowers throughout Monday.
Taking to Twitter, IMD Mumbai centre deputy director-general KS Hosalikar wrote: "Movement of clouds towards the coast along with intensification as seen from Radar. Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Palghar Raigad received moderate rains in last 3, 4 hours."
Hosalikar also said that cloudy sky over Mumbai and adjoining areas is "expected to open up in later part of the day."
The IMD on Sunday had predicted that Maharashtra will likely receive light to moderate rainfall in the next two-three days.
On Friday, the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea brought light showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. A low-pressure area had formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and its adjoining southwest area. This led to cloud formation and humidity, resulting in light showers over the region.
According to IMD, Mumbai had recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature last week, signalling the beginning of winter, but the mercury may not drop further due to the formation of the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea.
As a result of the unseasonal rain, the maximum temperature in the city saw a drop. On Monday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 22 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Santacruz and Colaba recorded a high temperature of 27.6 degree Celsius and 27.4 degree Celsius respectively.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)