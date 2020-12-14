Mumbai weather update: Parts of city, Thane, Palghar, Raigad receive light rains; cloudy weather forecast

On Friday, the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea brought light showers in Mumbai and its neighbouring areas. A low-pressure area had formed over the southeast Arabian Sea and its adjoining southwest area. This led to cloud formation and humidity, resulting in light showers over the region.

According to IMD, Mumbai had recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature last week, signalling the beginning of winter, but the mercury may not drop further due to the formation of the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea.

As a result of the unseasonal rain, the maximum temperature in the city saw a drop. On Monday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 22 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 22 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Santacruz and Colaba recorded a high temperature of 27.6 degree Celsius and 27.4 degree Celsius respectively.