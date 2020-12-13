COVID-19 cases in Mumbai show steady decline, recovery rate up

Maharashtra reported as many as 4,259 fresh COVID-19 positive cases on Saturday and with this, the cumulative case count of infections in the state jumped to 18,76,699. The state registered 80 fatalities in the past 24 hours and with this, the death toll reached 48,139 so far.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases and deaths in Mumbai shows a steady decline with 680 cases and 10 deaths reported on Saturday.

With 680 new cases, the total cumulative case count of the city spiked to 2,90,023 and 10 deaths on Saturday has pushed the total death count of the city to 10,969.

A total of 3,949 patients were discharged across the state during the day which includes 478 from Mumbai. With this, the tally of recoveries in the state and Mumbai has risen to 17,53,922, and 2,65,760 respectively. The case recovery rate in the state reached 93.46 per cent while the fatality rate is 2.57 per cent. The recovery rate of Mumbai stands at 92 per cent.

The current count of active cases in Maharashtra stands at 73,542 active cases while 1,16,38,336 people have been tested so far, including 68,199 tests in 24 hours between Friday and Saturday. In Mumbai, the number of active cases has dropped to 12,464. The case doubling rate in the city has jumped to 312 days, while the overall infection growth rate of the city has dropped to 0.22 per cent.

Overall in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai, 1,311 new patients were added on Saturday, while 21 deaths were reported, which pushed the cumulative cases count to 6,47,761 and the death toll to 18,710.

In Nashik city, 208 fresh cases were reported, while Pune added 316 patients. In Pimpri Chinchwad, 119 new infections were added, Aurangabad 133, and Nagpur 329.