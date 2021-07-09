Mumbai weather update: Monsoon in revival mode; IMD predicts light to moderate rainfall for city today

Mumbaikars woke up to cloudy skies and a light drizzle on Friday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall or thundershowers with the possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places.

The IMD on Friday said that the island city, eastern suburbs and western suburbs recorded 43.78 mm, 33.41 mm and 58.05 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.18 metres is expected at 11.58 am in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 1.98 metres is likely to occur at 5.58 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Friday recorded the maximum temperature at 31.1 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 24.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 24.5 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the IMD on Thursday said that Maharashtra is expected to receive good rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days as the southwest monsoon has become active once again.

In signs of the monsoon revival in Mumbai, the city and its suburbs received light to moderate rainfall since Thursday morning.

Shubhangi Bhute, deputy director, IMD Mumbai, told PTI that the monsoon has been revived as the "synoptic situations (pressure pattern, wind direction and speed) necessary for the monsoon have become favourable, along with formation of a low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal".

"Because of this, the entire Maharashtra will get good rainfall for the next 4 to 5 days, whereas there will be rain with thunder at some isolated places," Bhute said.

The monsoon arrived in Maharashtra in the first week of June and reached Mumbai on June 9. After several days of bountiful rains, the monsoon took a break with parts of the states receiving only sporadic showers.

(With inputs from PTI)