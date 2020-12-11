Mumbai Weather Update: Moderate showers expected in Maximum City and suburbs this weekend

In a December surprise for Mumbaikars, the formation of a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea brought light showers in the Maximum City and its neighbouring areas on early Friday morning.

"Along with Mumbai, adjoining Palghar and Thane districts also witnessed light showers, said an IMD official. "North Konkan, including Raigad district, recorded some drizzles during the same period," he added.

Meanwhile, moderate showers are also expected this weekend. According to Skymet Weather's Vice President Meteorology and Climate Change, Mahesh Palawat, a trough is extending from the Arabian Sea to west MP across Gujarat and hence, Mumbai and suburbs will receive moderate rainfall.

"Monthly average #rain of December for #Mumbai is just 1.6mm. This #rain spell will surely surpass it. We expect moderate #showers over #Mumbai and suburbs today and tomorrow. A trough is extending from #Arabian Sea to west #MP across #Gujarat. #MumbaiRain," Palawat tweeted.