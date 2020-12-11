‘Just 2020 things’: Twitter in splits as Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad receive light showers

Mumbai was in for a surprise on Friday when some parts of the city and adjoining areas -- including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad -- experienced unseasonal rains. The showers also brought down temperatures as local residents woke up to a cool and cloudy morning.

Several Mumbaikars took to social media to express worry about the implications of the unexpected showers. The rain had come at a time when they were expecting winter. Light rain was reported from several parts of Mumbai, including Wadala, Powai, Dadar, and Sion.

IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said the showers are a result of the formation of a low-pressure area in SE and adjoining SW Arabian Sea. He also added that there would be cloudy weather over the west coast and over North Konkan.