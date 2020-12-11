‘Just 2020 things’: Twitter in splits as Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Raigad receive light showers

Mumbai was in for a surprise on Friday when some parts of the city and adjoining areas -- including Thane, Palghar, and Raigad -- experienced unseasonal rains. The showers also brought down temperatures as local residents woke up to a cool and cloudy morning.
Several Mumbaikars took to social media to express worry about the implications of the unexpected showers. The rain had come at a time when they were expecting winter. Light rain was reported from several parts of Mumbai, including Wadala, Powai, Dadar, and Sion.
IMD Mumbai centre deputy director general K S Hosalikar said the showers are a result of the formation of a low-pressure area in SE and adjoining SW Arabian Sea. He also added that there would be cloudy weather over the west coast and over North Konkan.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted that Mumbai will witness a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of rain or thundershowers on Friday.
According to IMD, Mumbai had recorded the season’s lowest minimum temperature last week, signalling the beginning of winter, but the mercury may not drop further due to the formation of the low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea.
On Friday, India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded the minimum temperature at 24.4 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 24 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, Santacruz and Colaba recorded a high temperature of 33.4 degree Celsius and 32.2 degree Celsius respectively.
The unseasonal showers was enough to ruffle some feathers and Mumbaikars started expressing their views in the way they know best: by posting about it on social media. After which #MumbaiRains started trending on Twitter.
Here's what Twitterati had to say:
