Mumbai Weather Update, May 24: Sunday Rain & Thundershowers Likely To Bring Relief From Warm Conditions Across City & MMR; AQI Exceptional At 14

Mumbai Weather Update, May 24: Sunday Rain & Thundershowers Likely To Bring Relief From Warm Weather Across Mumbai & MMR Today; AQI Exceptional At 14 |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to cloudy skies, mild winds, and warm weather, with the temperature recorded at 31 degrees Celsius on Sunday, May 24. The weather later in the day is expected to bring some relief from the summer heat, as light rain has been predicted across the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). The air quality, on the other hand, remained exceptional, with the AQI recorded at 16 during the morning hours.

Mumbai Rains Today

According to the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), light rain accompanied by thundershowers is expected to hit Mumbai and Thane today. Not just this, areas of Navi Mumbai are also likely to witness spells of rain in the evening hours, according to AccuWeather data. The minimum and maximum temperatures in Mumbai, Thane, and Navi Mumbai are expected to range between 28 degrees Celsius and 37 degrees Celsius.

Yesterday, areas including Marine Drive, Colaba, Byculla, and Parel witnessed light rainfall and cloudy conditions, making the weather comparatively pleasant during the early hours. The brief showers come amid growing anticipation over the arrival of the southwest monsoon. While isolated drizzle and light rain activity have been reported in parts of Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region over the last two days, weather officials clarified that these are not yet full-fledged pre-monsoon showers.

AQI Remains In Good Range

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s overall air quality continued to remain in the 'good' category on Sunday morning, bringing relief after months of fluctuating pollution levels. Air quality data recorded the city’s overall AQI at 14 during the early hours.

Despite the overall improvement, pollution levels remained moderate in Maratha Colony, which recorded an AQI of 57. The best AQI was recorded at Gamdevi Station 1, Green Hills, Mandapeshwar, Prabhadevi, Vidya Nagari, and Walkeshwar, all of which recorded an AQI of 5. Apart from this, several areas witnessed single-digit AQI levels, including Bandra West Station 1, Hindu Colony, Santacruz West, Wadala, Chandivali, Chembur Gaothan, Dahisar East, Meghdoot, and Sakinaka, where AQI levels ranged between 7 and 8.

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