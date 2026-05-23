Palghar: Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation Approves Pre-Monsoon Works, Waste Management And Stray Dog Control Measures

VVMC Approves Pre-Monsoon Works, Waste Management And Stray Dog Control Measures | File Photo

Virar, May 23: Despite the model code of conduct being in force for the Legislative Council elections in the state, a general body meeting of the Vasai-Virar Municipal Corporation (VVMC) was held today with special permission from the District Collector.

Crucial pre-monsoon and emergency works were approved during this meeting. The administration also took key decisions regarding several issues concerning citizens' safety.

Pre-monsoon proposals approved

To tackle the challenges arising during the upcoming monsoon season in Vasai-Virar, various proposals were approved in the general body meeting.

Significant matters, including the city's growing garbage issue, wet and dry waste management, the installation of dustbins, as well as the trimming and cutting of dangerous trees, were sanctioned.

Stray dog management measures cleared

Furthermore, the rising menace of stray dogs has become a serious issue in the city, with several incidents of dog attacks on citizens coming to light. Against this backdrop, proposals for the sterilisation, control, and other management measures for stray dogs were also approved in the general body meeting.

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"The administration is fully prepared to ensure that citizens face no inconvenience before the monsoon, and essential works have been approved on a priority basis," said Mayor Aajeev Patil.

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