Mumbai Monsoon 2026 Date: City Likely To Receive Rains By June 6, IMD Predicts Kerala Onset Around May 26

Mumbai Likely To Get Relief From Rising Heat And Air Pollution As IMD Predicts Light To Moderate Rains | FPJ Photo

Mumbai residents waiting for relief from soaring temperatures and sticky humidity may not have to wait much longer. According to the India Meteorological Department, the southwest monsoon is likely to reach Mumbai around June 5 or 6 this year, provided weather conditions remain favourable.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Mumbai Meteorological Director Bikram Singh says, "...As per current estimates, the monsoon is expected to reach Kerala around the 26th May. If we talk about Maharashtra or Mumbai, under normal monsoon speed conditions, it generally takes around 10 days for… pic.twitter.com/0kAVGGisbZ — IANS (@ians_india) May 18, 2026

Speaking to IANS about the latest monsoon forecast, Mumbai Meteorological Director Bikram Singh said the monsoon is currently expected to arrive in Kerala around May 26. He added that under normal movement conditions, the rain bearing system usually takes around 10 days to travel from Kerala to Mumbai.

Kerala Onset To Decide Mumbai Timeline

The IMD has estimated the onset over Kerala around May 26, although officials clarified that there is a possible variation of around four days on either side. This means the monsoon could arrive slightly earlier or later depending on atmospheric conditions over the Arabian Sea and southern India.

“If the monsoon reaches Kerala on May 26, it generally takes around 10 days for it to advance towards Mumbai,” Singh said while explaining the likely progression of the southwest monsoon.

The weather department also noted that the monsoon typically reaches parts of Goa within a week after entering Kerala, before moving further north towards coastal Maharashtra and Mumbai.

Relief Expected After Humid Summer

Mumbai has been witnessing warm and humid weather conditions over the past few weeks, with many residents already looking forward to the arrival of steady rains. The monsoon season plays a crucial role in the city, not only bringing relief from heat but also replenishing water reservoirs that supply drinking water to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

While pre monsoon showers are expected in parts of Maharashtra before the official onset, meteorologists said residents should wait for a clearer picture over the next few days as weather models continue to be monitored closely.

If the current forecast remains unchanged, Mumbai could welcome the southwest monsoon during the first week of June.

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