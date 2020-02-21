Mumbai Weather Update: Maximum temperature drops to 33°C

33°C will be the maximum temperature in Santacruz on Friday, while the minimum temperature will be 19°C, forecasted the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The weather report forecasted a maximum temperature of 32°C and a minimum temperature of 21.4°C in Colaba.
The city will witness a clear sky on the day, with a relative humidity of about 80% in Santacruz and 90% in Colaba, reads meteorological data.
The air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 pollutants – was 154 (Unhealthy) on Wednesday morning.
Earlier on Monday, the city witnessed a drastic rise in temperature. The maximum temperature recorded at Santacruz was 38.1°C which was 7.2°C more than normal, while the temperature recorded at Colaba was 34.7°C which was 4.9°C more than the normal temperature. Friday's temperature comes as a relief to the Mumbaikars, most of whom will celebrate the festival of Maha Shivratri on the day.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts a maximum temperature of 33.6°C in Ahmedabad and a minimum temperature of 15.6°C. In Goa, the maximum temperature is forecasted to 33.5°C and the minimum temperature will be 22.8°C.
