Mumbai Local Update: Brace yourselves for mega block on 3 suburban lines on Sunday Feb 23, 2020

Mumbaikars brace yourself as suburban train services will be hit due to maintenance block on WR, CR main and Harbour line on Sunday, February 23.

Central Railway's mega block

All Down slow line services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.16 pm will be diverted on Down fast line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Matunga stations halting at Byculla, Parel, Dadar and Matunga stations and further re-diverted to Dn slow line at Matunga station.

All Down Fast/Semi fast locals leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.49 am to 2.48 pm will halt at Ghatkopar, Vikhroli, Bhandup, Mulund and Diva stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 20 minutes behind schedule.

All Up fast/Semi fast locals leaving Thane from 11.24 am to 3.08 pm will halt at Diva, Mulund, Bhandup, Vikhroli, Ghatkopar and Kurla stations in addition to their respective scheduled halts and will arrive destination 15 minutes behind schedule.

All slow line services arriving and leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus between 11.00 am and 5.00 pm will arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

MANKHURD- NERUL UP AND Down HARBOUR LINES

FROM 11.30 AM TO 4.00 PM

Down harbour line services for Panvel/Belapur/Vashi leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 10.34 am to 3.16 pm and Up Harbour services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 11.06 am to 3.41 pm will remain cancelled.

However, special services will be run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Mankhurd section during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Trans Harbour and Main line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.

Western Railway's jumbo block:

On 23.02.20 Sunday, a major block of 5hrs from 10.35 to 15.35 will be taken on local lines between Churchgate - Mumbai Central stations. During block all trains will be operated on Through lines. Due to which, some trains will remain cancelled and detail is available at SM office.