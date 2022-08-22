Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rains in city for next 48 hours |

Mumbai and the suburbs will witness generally cloudy sky and light to moderate showers for the next 48 hours, forecasted India Meterological Department. The weather agency also forecasted an occasional intense rainfall.

The minimum temperature is also expected to hover around 26°C while the expected maximum temperature is 31°C.

The minimum temperature recorded in Santacruz on Sunday was 25.6 °C and the maximum was 28.8°C, also the relative humidity was 81 per cent, while Colaba experienced a minimum temperature of 25 °C and a maximum temperature of 29°C with a relative humidity of 88 per cent.

According to data from the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), on Sunday, Mumbai recorded a ‘good’ Air Quality Index (AQI) of 14.

The lower the AQI value, the cleaner the air, while a higher AQI indicates a greater level of air pollution and health concerns.