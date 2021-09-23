Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall with possibility of occasional heavy spells likely today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday said that light to moderate rainfall with the possibility of heavy spells is likely in the city and suburbs.

The IMD in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in city and suburbs with possibility of occasional intense spells at isolated places.

According to data shared by the BMC, the island city, eastern suburbs, and western suburbs recorded 6.50 mm, 8.96 mm and 5.88 mm rain, respectively, in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.23 metres is expected at 1.07 pm in Mumbai. Also, a low tide of 0.71 metres is likely to occur at 7.13 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

Meanwhile, the water level in the Godavari river in Maharashtra's Nashik district rose on Wednesday following the discharge of water from the Gangapur dam due to heavy rain.

Nashik city and most parts of the district received heavy rains from Wednesday morning to afternoon. As per the Met department, Nashik city received 16.4 mm of rainfall from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm on Wednesday.

"Due to heavy rains in the Gangapur dam area, discharge of water from the dam will be increased in a phased manner. At 1 pm, the discharge from the dam was increased (at the rate of) 6,000 cusecs," district collector Suraj Mandhare told PTI.

As a result of the discharge of water from the Gangapur dam, the water level in the Godavari river rose considerably. Water had reached the chest of 'Dutondya Maruti', the tall idol of Lord Hanuman on the bank of the river, till 4.45 pm on Wednesday. Most of the small temples and the canopy under which post-death rites are performed were almost submerged in the water.

An alert has been sounded for residents living on the banks of the river as the water level may increase further. The district administration shifted small stalls and vendors on the banks of the river to safer places.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 10:00 AM IST