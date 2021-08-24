Mumbai weather update: Light to moderate rainfall likely in city today, says IMD

Mumbai and adjoining areas woke up to cloudy skies on Tuesday morning. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs.

Meanwhile, a high tide of 4.56 metres is expected at 1.17 pm in Mumbai today. Also, a low tide of 0.94 metres is likely to occur at 7.26 pm today.

When there is a high tide during the rainy season, it becomes difficult for the flooded water to recede. Low tide helps floodwaters in the city to find an outlet to enter the seas.

IMD's Santacruz observatory on Tuesday recorded the maximum temperature at 32.2 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 31 degrees Celsius. The Santacruz observatory in the western suburbs recorded a minimum temperature of 25 degrees Celsius, while the Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 25.5 degrees Celsius.

Several parts of the state had received very heavy rainfall in the third week of July, leading to flooding and landslides, after which monsoonal activity had witnessed a lull.

