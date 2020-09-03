Mumbai Weather Update: IMD says possibility of light rain is expected today

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a partly cloudy sky, with the possibility of light rainfall is expected today.

"Generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain in city and suburbs," IMD Mumbai said in a statement on Thursday.

A high tide of 4.28 metres is expected at 12.46 pm in Mumbai today, predicted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Also, a low tide of 1.11 metres also likely to occur at 6.52 pm today.

IMD Mumbai forecasted that the maximum temperature in the city on Thursday will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C. The IMD Mumbai in its weather forecast stated that the maximum temperature in Santacruz will be 32°C, while the minimum temperature will be 25.4°C. On the other hand, the maximum temperature in Colaba will be 31.5°C, while the minimum temperature will be 26°C.

The country received 27 per cent more rainfall than normal in August, the fourth highest amount in the last 120 years, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. The overall rainfall recorded in India from June 1 to August 31 was 10 per cent more than normal, the IMD said on Monday. The official rainfall season in the country is from June 1 to September 30.

Rainfall recorded in August 2020 is the fourth highest in the last 120 years and highest in 44 years. This is also one of the rainiest months of August recorded. The August of 1926 saw 33 per cent more rainfall than normal, the highest precipitation recorded so far in the month; 1976 recorded 28.4 per cent more rainfall than normal, while the August of 1973 recorded 27.8 per cent than normal. This year saw 27 per cent rainfall.