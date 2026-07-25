Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rainfall for Mumbai, Thane & Palghar on July 26

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Mumbai: The city woke up to light spells of rain on Saturday, while other parts, including South Mumbai, Andheri, Thane and Palghar, continued to receive heavy rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate to light rainfall for July 26, with no major alerts in place.

🚨 IMD has issued Red Alert for Palghar 🔴 for Extremely heavy rains, Orange Alert for Mumbai, Thane & Raigad 🟠 amid very heavy rains with wind gusts at 60-70 kmph for today. #MumbaiRains pic.twitter.com/JeVUCFLM5g — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) July 23, 2026

Heavy rain affects neighbouring districts

Due to the intense rainfall across other districts, including Palghar, Thane and Navi Mumbai, severe waterlogging and flooding have been reported. Several people in the region are battling the heavy rainfall.

The heavy rainfall across the region has further disrupted the daily lives of people, and in some places, traffic movement was also affected. Moreover, following the intense rainfall in Palghar, authorities have advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during heavy showers.

According to the IMD's latest data, Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Palghar and Thane are likely to receive moderate rainfall on Sunday, while heavy rainfall has been predicted at isolated places.

Earlier in the day, South Mumbai's Colaba recorded 14.4 mm of rainfall, followed by Santacruz, which recorded 4.6 mm.

Air quality remains moderate

Meanwhile, the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) remained in the 'Moderate' category at 70 amid the changing weather conditions. Among other regions, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Udhyan recorded the best AQI at 50, falling under the 'Good' category, while Colaba and Bandra Kurla Complex recorded AQI readings of 58 each, placing them in the 'Moderate' category. The worst-affected regions, falling under the 'Unhealthy' category, were Kannamwar Nagar and Mulgaon Station, recording AQI readings of 151 and 171, respectively.

To understand the AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', indicating minimal impact on public health.

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