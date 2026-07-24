Mumbai Weather Update: City Wakes Up To Light Rain, Gusty Winds; IMD Forecasts Heavy Showers, AQI Remains Good |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to light showers and gusty winds on Friday morning, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting another wet day across the city. The weather department has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of Mumbai and its suburbs over the next 24 hours, with isolated areas likely to receive very heavy showers. A yellow alert has been issued for the city today.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Mumbai, has also warned of strong winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph, cautioning that the weather conditions could lead to waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic congestion and disruptions to transport services.

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Today's Weather Update

According to the IMD, Mumbai city and its suburbs are expected to remain under generally cloudy skies throughout the day, with moderate to heavy rainfall at several places. Occasional gusty winds of 50-60 kmph are also likely during intense spells of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature was recorded at 28 degrees Celsius.

The weather office has further warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds at isolated locations. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious while travelling, particularly in flood-prone areas, as intense downpours may trigger waterlogging and slow vehicular movement.

Despite the rain-related warnings, weather conditions are expected to improve gradually after Friday. Rainfall activity is likely to reduce in intensity over the weekend, with no major or unusual rainfall forecast across Mumbai during the following four days.

The easing of monsoon activity is expected to provide some relief after days of persistent rainfall that caused waterlogging and traffic disruptions in several parts of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's Overall AQI Remains Good

Meanwhile, the city's air quality continued to remain in the 'Good' category following the recent spell of monsoon showers. According to official data, Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 19 on Friday morning, reflecting minimal impact on public health. Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are categorised as 'Good', indicating clean air and low health risk for the general population.

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