Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Yellow Alert; Light Rain, Thunderstorms Likely | Representational Image

Mumbai: After a brief break, Mumbai rains are to make comeback, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a Yellow nowcast alert, warning of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places on Tuesday September 29.

According to the latest IMD nowcast, light rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated locations.

Gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are also likely at isolated places during the period.

The nowcast, issued at around 7 pm, is valid for the next three hours, putting Mumbai and other areas covered by the warning on alert for sudden weather activity.

Rains return after dry spell

The change in weather comes after the city experienced a prolonged period of dry spell.

With thunderstorms and lightning possible, residents have been advised to exercise caution while travelling and avoid unnecessary outdoor activity during the spells.

People are also advised to avoid taking shelter under trees during thunderstorms and remain cautious around vulnerable structures and waterlogged areas.

🚨 मुंबई शहर, मुंबई उपनगर - 7 PM



Heavy rains expected next 1 hour at speed of 70-80 mm/hr which may cause waterlogging in many areas.🟠



#MumbaiRains — Mumbai Rains (@rushikesh_agre_) September 29, 2026

Mumbai AQI in moderate category

Meanwhile, since morning, Mumbai's weather remained warm and humid, while IMD's Greater Mumbai observations showed Santacruz at around 28 degrees Celsius with 74 per cent relative humidity.

Moreover, Mumbai's overall air quality has deteriorated, with the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 80, placing it under the moderate category.

AQI levels from 0 to 50 are considered 'Good', while readings between 51 and 100 fall under the 'Moderate' category. Levels between 101 and 200 are classified as 'Poor', 201 to 300 as 'Unhealthy', and readings above 300 as 'Severe'.

IMD continues monitoring conditions

The weather department continues to monitor conditions, and residents have been advised to follow the latest official forecasts and nowcast warnings as weather conditions can change.

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