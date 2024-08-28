Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rainfall And Gusty Winds, No Alerts Issued

Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall for Mumbai and neighboring regions, including Thane and Palghar, over the coming five days. Despite the expected showers, no weather alerts have been issued for these areas.

The IMD's local forecast predicts cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain across Mumbai and its suburbs. Gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, are also anticipated. Maximum temperatures are likely to peak at 32°C, with minimums around 26°C for the next 48 hours.

Rainfall has already varied across different parts of Maharashtra, with Mahabaleshwar in Satara receiving the highest at 69.6 mm. Gudhe-Bhor in Pune followed with 42 mm, while Chiplun in Ratnagiri recorded 25.5 mm. In Mumbai, Santa Cruz registered 16.8 mm of rain, and Colaba saw 4.6 mm.

Other districts across the state, including Pune, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, have also recorded rainfall of varying intensities. Nevertheless, weather conditions are expected to remain stable, with no extreme events on the horizon.