 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rainfall And Gusty Winds, No Alerts Issued
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rainfall And Gusty Winds, No Alerts Issued

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Moderate Rainfall And Gusty Winds, No Alerts Issued

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall for Mumbai and neighboring regions, including Thane and Palghar, over the coming five days. Despite the expected showers, no weather alerts have been issued for these areas.

RUCHA KANOLKARUpdated: Wednesday, August 28, 2024, 06:33 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast moderate rainfall for Mumbai and neighboring regions, including Thane and Palghar, over the coming five days. Despite the expected showers, no weather alerts have been issued for these areas.

The IMD's local forecast predicts cloudy skies with intermittent spells of rain across Mumbai and its suburbs. Gusty winds, reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h, are also anticipated. Maximum temperatures are likely to peak at 32°C, with minimums around 26°C for the next 48 hours.

Rainfall has already varied across different parts of Maharashtra, with Mahabaleshwar in Satara receiving the highest at 69.6 mm. Gudhe-Bhor in Pune followed with 42 mm, while Chiplun in Ratnagiri recorded 25.5 mm. In Mumbai, Santa Cruz registered 16.8 mm of rain, and Colaba saw 4.6 mm.

Read Also
Bengaluru Weather Forecast: City To Experience Cooler Temperatures, Overcast Skies Anticipated
article-image

Other districts across the state, including Pune, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg, have also recorded rainfall of varying intensities. Nevertheless, weather conditions are expected to remain stable, with no extreme events on the horizon.

FPJ Shorts
Thane: 4-Year-Old Dies After Stray Dog Attack In Bhiwandi's New Azad Nagar; MLA Demands Action
Thane: 4-Year-Old Dies After Stray Dog Attack In Bhiwandi's New Azad Nagar; MLA Demands Action
Mumbai: Dahisar Police File FIR Against 3 for Alleged ₹23.25 Crore Fraud In Bus Sale Scam
Mumbai: Dahisar Police File FIR Against 3 for Alleged ₹23.25 Crore Fraud In Bus Sale Scam
Mumbai: Western Railway To Launch Bi-Weekly Express Service Between Madgaon And Bandra Terminus On August 29
Mumbai: Western Railway To Launch Bi-Weekly Express Service Between Madgaon And Bandra Terminus On August 29
'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sparks Controversy With Assembly Statement (VIDEO)
'Won't Let Muslims Take Over Assam': CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Sparks Controversy With Assembly Statement (VIDEO)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Thane: 4-Year-Old Dies After Stray Dog Attack In Bhiwandi's New Azad Nagar; MLA Demands Action

Thane: 4-Year-Old Dies After Stray Dog Attack In Bhiwandi's New Azad Nagar; MLA Demands Action

Mumbai: Dahisar Police File FIR Against 3 for Alleged ₹23.25 Crore Fraud In Bus Sale Scam

Mumbai: Dahisar Police File FIR Against 3 for Alleged ₹23.25 Crore Fraud In Bus Sale Scam

Mumbai: Western Railway To Launch Bi-Weekly Express Service Between Madgaon And Bandra Terminus On...

Mumbai: Western Railway To Launch Bi-Weekly Express Service Between Madgaon And Bandra Terminus On...

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Thane Education Officer Challenges Suspension In Bombay HC

Badlapur Sexual Assault Case: Thane Education Officer Challenges Suspension In Bombay HC

Mumbai: Over 106 Injured In Dahi Handi Celebrations; 15 Hospitalised With Serious Injuries

Mumbai: Over 106 Injured In Dahi Handi Celebrations; 15 Hospitalised With Serious Injuries