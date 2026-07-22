 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In City On July 23; Check Predictions For Neighbouring Districts
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Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In City On July 23; Check Predictions For Neighbouring Districts

The IMD issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri, forecasting heavy rainfall at isolated places. Heavy showers caused waterlogging outside Vashi's APMC market and slowed traffic at Dadar's Hindmata, while Mumbai's AQI remained in the Moderate category

Sapna DodmaniUpdated: Wednesday, July 22, 2026, 07:00 PM IST
Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Heavy Rainfall In City On July 23; Check Predictions For Neighbouring Districts
IMD issues Yellow alert for July 23 |

Mumbai: Heavy rainfall lashed parts of the city on Wednesday, with areas including Andheri, Powai, Malad, Kandivali, Mulund, Bandra, Sion and Mahalaxmi receiving heavy overnight showers. Amid the changing weather pattern, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow Alert for Mumbai, Thane and Raigad for July 23.

IMD issues Yellow Alert

According to the latest data from the IMD, Mumbai, Thane, Raigad and Ratnagiri are expected to receive heavy rainfall at isolated places, while Palghar is predicted to receive moderate rainfall on Thursday.

Following the continuous heavy rainfall in Navi Mumbai on Wednesday, severe waterlogging was reported outside the APMC vegetable market in Vashi. Visuals shared online show people wading through waterlogged roads, while activities in the area remained fully functional.

Meanwhile, traffic was affected due to the heavy showers at Dadar’s Hindmata, with vehicles moving at a slow pace.

Air quality remains moderate

Meanwhile, the Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city remains in the Moderate category at 56.

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The AQI at Gamdevi Police Station recorded the best reading at 50, placing it in the Good category. The worst AQI recorded during the day was at Mulgaon Station at 127, while Juhu and Shell Colony recorded 56 each, placing them in the Moderate category.

To understand the AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered 'Good', 51 to 100 'Moderate', 101 to 200 'Poor', 201 to 300 'Unhealthy', while readings above 300 fall under the 'Severe' category.

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