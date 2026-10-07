Mumbai Weather Update: Hot, Humid Conditions Persist With Mainly Clear Skies; AQI Deteriorates To Unhealthy Range At 172 |

Mumbai: Mumbai woke up to hot and humid weather on Wednesday, with largely clear skies and temperatures remaining high days after the southwest monsoon withdrew from the city and its suburbs. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally clear skies during the day.

Today's Weather Update

According to the weather department, Mumbai and its suburbs are likely to remain predominantly clear through the day, with humidity adding to the discomfort. The maximum temperature is expected to be around 33°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday morning was 28°C.

With the southwest monsoon having withdrawn, Mumbai is likely to continue experiencing hot and humid conditions over the coming days. Limited rainfall activity is expected, while residents may experience greater discomfort during the afternoon due to the combination of high temperatures and humidity.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai's AQI Deteriorates Drastically

Meanwhile, Mumbai’s air quality deteriorated on Wednesday, with the city recording an overall AQI of 172, according to official data. The reading falls in the ‘Unhealthy’ category under the standard AQI classification, marking a decline from the ‘Good’ air quality generally recorded across the city in recent months.

Under the standard classification, AQI readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘Good’, 51 to 100 ‘Moderate’, 101 to 200 ‘Unhealthy’, 201 to 300 ‘Poor’ and readings above 300 ‘Severe’.

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