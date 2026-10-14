Mumbai Weather Update: Hot & Humid Conditions Persist, Mercury To Touch 37°C; AQI Remains 'Poor' | file pic

Mumbai: Mumbai continued to swelter on Wednesday as hot and humid conditions persisted, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of no immediate relief from the scorching weather. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 37°C, while the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday morning was 30°C.

Hot & Humid Weather Predicted Today & Tomorrow

The IMD has forecast generally clear skies and warm conditions through the day, with an alert for hot and humid weather in Mumbai on Wednesday and Thursday. The city’s air quality also deteriorated, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) falling into the ‘Poor’ category.

On Tuesday, the Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 38°C, which was 4.3°C above normal. At the Colaba observatory, the maximum temperature stood at 36.4°C, around 3.2°C above the seasonal average.

The continued rise in temperatures has added to residents’ discomfort, with high humidity making conditions feel warmer. The weather department has indicated that the hot and humid spell is likely to persist through the next two days.

Early Monsoon Withdrawal Linked To Heat

Experts have attributed the prevailing conditions to the early withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, alongside broader climatic influences, including El Nino conditions. The weather pattern has also coincided with a rainfall deficit. This year, the southwest monsoon withdrew from Mumbai on October 3 and from Maharashtra as a whole on October 8, both around five days ahead of schedule.

Mumbai's overall AQI | AQI.in

Mumbai’s AQI In ‘Poor’ Category

Meanwhile, Mumbai recorded an overall AQI of 130 on Wednesday morning, placing the city in the ‘Poor’ category, according to official data. The deterioration marks a departure from the ‘Good’ air quality levels recorded across the city in recent months.

Under the standard AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 are considered ‘Good’, while values between 51 and 100 fall under ‘Satisfactory’ or ‘Moderate’ depending on the classification system used. Readings between 101 and 200 fall in the ‘Poor’ category, while levels between 201 and 300 are classified as ‘Very Poor’ under India’s Central Pollution Control Board scale. Values above 300 fall under the ‘Severe’ category.

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