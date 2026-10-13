Mumbai Weather Update: Santacruz Records 38°C For Fourth Consecutive Day As IMD Forecasts Continued Heat

Mumbai continued to experience above-normal October temperatures, with the IMD warning of more hot and humid conditions over the next two days | AI Generated File Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: Mumbai continued to endure a heatwave for the fourth consecutive day on Tuesday. The maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 38.0°C, which was 4.3°C above normal. The Colaba observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 36.4°C, which was 3.2°C above normal.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded a maximum temperature of 38.2°C, which was the second-highest maximum October temperature in the last 11 years.

Hot And Humid Conditions To Continue

No relief is expected this week from the scorching heat, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an alert for hot and humid conditions for the next two days (Wednesday and Thursday).

As per the local weather forecast for the next 48 hours, the skies will be clear, and hot and humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 37°C and 25°C, respectively.

IMD Mumbai scientist Sushma Nair said, "The maximum temperature will be around 37°C for the next three to four days. Thereafter, a temperature of around 35°C is expected. There was anti-cyclonic wind circulation for the last couple of days. Although it was disorganised on Tuesday, the easterly winds and delayed sea breeze settlement continue, which results in high temperatures."

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Early Monsoon Withdrawal Cited

Experts attribute the extreme weather conditions directly to the early withdrawal of the monsoon and, broadly, to El Niño climatic conditions, which also resulted in a rainfall deficit.

This year, the southwest monsoon withdrew from Mumbai on October 3 and from Maharashtra overall on October 8 — both around five days ahead of schedule.

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