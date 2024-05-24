Mumbai Weather Update: 'Clear Sky Conditions & Humid Conditions To Remain,' Says IMD; Mercury To Dip Marginally Next Week | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to clear skies on Friday morning, consistent with the Indian Meteorological Department's (IMD) forecast. The city and its suburban areas are expected to experience clear skies and sunny weather throughout the day.

Today's Weather Update

The temperature in Mumbai is forecasted to have a minimum of 28°C and a maximum of 34°C, with an average of around 31.7°C with very humid conditions. Winds are expected to blow from the southwesterly direction at 7.4 km/h. Sunrise was at 06:01 AM, and sunset is scheduled for 07:10 PM.

Weather Forecast for Coming Days

For the upcoming days, both Saturday and Sunday are expected to begin with minimum temperatures of 27°C. Similar conditions are predicted for next week, with a slight dip in temperatures. The lows are expected to range between 26-27°C, while highs will vary between 33-35°C.

No Rains As Of Now, Humidity To Remain

The IMD has not forecasted any rain for the next week; however, cloudy skies are expected from Tuesday to Thursday. Humid conditions are expected to prevail for this week and also to follow in the next week. The city has been reeling from very humid conditions since past few weeks.

AQI Stays in Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles is currently at 71, classified as 'satisfactory'. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while those between 50 and 100 are 'satisfactory'. Caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.