Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rains & Thunderstorms Today; Mercury To Stabilise At An Average Of 29°C | File

Mumbai: The city woke up to cloudy skies and light drizzles on Tuesday morning, accompanied by mild breezes. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that clouds would increase by the afternoon or evening, with moderate rains and thunderstorms expected across the city and its suburbs, including the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

Today's Weather Update

Temperatures are expected to range from a minimum of 25 degrees Celsius to a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius, with an average temperature stabilising around 29 degrees Celsius. Winds are forecasted to blow at 5.6 km/h from the southerly direction. The sun rose at 6:00 am and will set at 7:16 pm.

Weather For Coming Days

In the coming days, minimum temperatures are anticipated to remain stable at 25 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. The IMD predicted that minimum temperatures will fluctuate between 25-26 degrees Celsius later in the week, while maximum temperatures are expected to drop slightly, staying between 31-32 degrees Celsius.

Light rain showers, thunderstorms and cloudy conditions are predicted to persist throughout the week as the monsoon season has arrived in the megacity. According to an IMD report, this monsoon is expected to bring a sufficient amount of rain, suggesting a better season than usual.

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai registered at 60, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category according to SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good,' while readings between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory.' However, AQI levels between 100 and 200, classified as 'moderate,' warrant caution.