 Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain Showers With Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory Range At 81
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain Showers With Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory Range At 81

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain Showers With Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In Satisfactory Range At 81

The day began with a minimum temperature of 26°C and is forecasted to reach a high of 33°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to average around 28.4°C, accompanied by moderate rain showers.

Prathamesh KharadeUpdated: Sunday, July 07, 2024, 09:41 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The city and its surrounding regions experienced cloudy skies and moderate to heavy rain showers on Sunday morning. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), these conditions are expected to persist throughout the day in both the city and its suburbs.

Today's Weather Update

The day began with a minimum temperature of 26°C and is forecasted to reach a high of 33°C. Throughout the day, temperatures are expected to average around 28.4°C, accompanied by moderate rain showers. Winds from the southwest are predicted to blow at 7.4 km/h. The sun rose at 6:07 am and is expected to set at 7:21 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

Looking ahead, the IMD forecasts that Monday's minimum temperature will drop to 25°C and further drop to 24°C on Tuesday. Throughout the week, minimum temperatures are expected to range between 24-25°C, while maximum temperatures will vary between 31-33°C.

Light to moderate rains with occasional thunderstorms are predicted for Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) over the next week. The arrival of sufficient rains has led to a notable drop in the city's temperature following a very hot and humid summer.

Read Also
Mumbai: 6 KEM Hospital Staffers Receive Show-Cause Notices After Video Of Patient Reports Used As...
article-image

AQI Falls In Satisfactory Category

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 81, placing it within the 'satisfactory' category. According to SAFAR-India, AQI values between zero and 50 are considered 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are deemed 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.

The improvement in air quality is attributed to the recent rains, which have helped to clear the pollutants from the air, providing some relief from the usual pollution levels experienced during the drier months.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Sessions Court Discharges BMC Engineer Involved In 2013 Babu Genu Market Building Collapse...

Mumbai: Sessions Court Discharges BMC Engineer Involved In 2013 Babu Genu Market Building Collapse...

Mumbai: Economic Offences Wing Arrests Absconding Chennai Businessman In ₹17.94 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai: Economic Offences Wing Arrests Absconding Chennai Businessman In ₹17.94 Crore Fraud Case

Mumbai News: Central Railway Local Train Services Hit On Kasara Line Due To Technical Snag Near...

Mumbai News: Central Railway Local Train Services Hit On Kasara Line Due To Technical Snag Near...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain Showers With Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In...

Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Moderate Rain Showers With Cloudy Skies Today; AQI Stays In...

Mumbai: 6 KEM Hospital Staffers Receive Show-Cause Notices After Video Of Patient Reports Used As...

Mumbai: 6 KEM Hospital Staffers Receive Show-Cause Notices After Video Of Patient Reports Used As...