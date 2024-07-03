Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Predicts Cloudy Skies With Moderate Rains Today; AQI In Satisfactory Category At 67

Mumbai Weather Update | File

Mumbai: The city awoke to cloudy skies and breezes with light rain on Wednesday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted cloudy weather with moderate rain later in the day for the city and suburbs, with a possibility of moderate rains.

Today's Weather Update

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25 degrees Celsius, with a potential maximum of 32 degrees Celsius. The average temperature is expected to be around 30.9 degrees Celsius. South-southwesterly winds are predicted at a speed of 16.7 km/h. Sunrise occurred at 6:05 am, and sunset is expected at 7:20 pm.

Weather For The Coming Days

According to the IMD's seven-day forecast, there will be a slight decrease in minimum temperatures this week, accompanied by moderate rain. The minimum temperature is predicted to be around 24-25 degrees Celsius on Thursday and Friday, dropping to 23 degrees Celsius from Saturday to Monday.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 30-32 degrees Celsius throughout the week. With the monsoon lessening this week after heavy showers in recent days, the city is likely to experience moderate rain showers, leading to a notable drop in temperatures by 4-5 degrees Celsius.

AQI Remains in Satisfactory Category

Mumbai's air quality remains in the satisfactory category. The Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles was recorded at 67 by SAFAR-India. AQI values between zero and 50 are considered good, while values from 50 to 100 are satisfactory. Readings between 100 and 200 are classified as moderate, requiring caution.