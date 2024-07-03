Mumbai Water Crisis: Marginal 2% Rise In Lake Levels Brings Hope Amid Delayed Monsoon, Civic Authorities Monitor Situation | Representative Photo

Mumbai: The light showers in the catchment areas of seven lakes have brought a ray of hope for the city facing a water crisis. The lake's level has recorded a marginal rise of 2 % and reached 7.15%, which had dropped to 5% last week. As per civic estimates, 1% of the stock contributes to three days of water supply.

Despite the early arrival of the monsoon, the city is yet to receive good rain. Last month, there has been no rainfall in the catchment area of the lakes located in Thane and Nashik districts. So, the lake level dropped to 5%, which means only 15 days of water stock was left for the city. However, the civic body is supplying water to the city from the additional stock allotted by the state government from their Upper Vaitarna and Bhatsa lakes.

The BMC has imposed a 10% water cut in the city from June 5. "Currently, there are no plans to increase the water cut. The rainfall in the catchment area has shown a rise of 2%. Though the marginal increase is not satisfactory, it still gives us hope. Also, we are closely monitoring the situation," said a senior civic official.

Last year, the lake had a cumulative stock of 15.40%, while in 2022 it stood at 111.78% of the total capacity. The city requires 14.47 lakh ML of water on October 1 to maintain a year-long supply. However, there was no rainfall in September and October 2023. Consequently, there was a 5% deficit in the lake levels from last year itself. Back then, a water cut of 10% was imposed for a month, which was withdrawn by August 9. The seven lakes supply 3,900 million litres of water daily.