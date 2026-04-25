Mumbai Weather Update For April 25, 2026: City Sizzles At 33°C In Morning Hours; Hot & Humid Expected Today, AQI At 63

Mumbai woke up to hot, sunny weather and gentle winds on Saturday morning, with the early-morning temperature at around 33°C.

Mumbai Weather Today

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai and Thane are expected to witness hot and humid conditions throughout the day. In Mumbai, the IMD has also predicted the possibility of light rain and thunder showers towards evening or night. The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 35°C and 25°C, respectively. The morning temperature in the city was recorded at 33°C at 8.30 am.

Mumbai AQI Today

Air quality data showed Mumbai's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) at 63 at 8.30 am, placing it in the 'moderate' category. However, several areas across the city reported air quality levels ranging from ‘good’ to ‘unhealthy’. The worst air quality was recorded in Mirashi Nagar at 217 in the 'unhealthy' category, while the best was recorded at Mulgaon Station 2 in Andheri East with an AQI of 13.

Other areas that reported 'good' air quality include Gamdevi Station 1 (25), Sathathharatha Nagar (27), Charkop station 2 (43), Walkeshwar (45), Bandra West Station 1 (48), Worli (38), Mount Mary (47), Colaba (47), Mahalaxmi (48), Malad (45), Saki Naka (45) reported good category air.

Moderate AQI levels were recorded at Andheri East (51), Santacruz West (52), Juhu (53), Kurla (53), Kannamwar Nagar (60), Mahim (54), Churi Wadi (67), Wadala Truck Terminal Station 1 (65), Mulund (70), and Dahisar East (80).

Meanwhile, the Vidarbha region is under a yellow alert for 'heatwave conditions' for the next couple of days, and the maximum temperature is likely to cross 43°C. Apart from this, a yellow alert has been sounded for thunderstorms and rainfall, including Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Madhya Maharashtra.

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