Mumbai Weather Update: Temperature Jumps To 37°C As IMD Extends Hot, Humid Alert For City, Thane, Raigad

Mumbai reels under rising heat as IMD extends hot and humid weather alert across the region | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, April 24: On Friday, Mumbai saw a rise of 3°C in the maximum temperature within 24 hours. The maximum temperature recorded reached up to 37°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had extended the warning for hot and humid conditions for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts of Thane and Raigad for Friday and Saturday.

Highest temperatures across city areas

The areas which recorded the highest maximum on Friday were: Ram Mandir (Oshiwara) 36.8°C, Vikhroli 36.6°C, Vidyavihar 35.9°C, Chembur 35.4°C, Bandra 35.1°C and Dahisar 35.1°C.

Forecast for next 48 hours

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be mainly clear and hot and humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 24°C respectively.

Heatwave alert in Vidarbha

Meanwhile, the Vidarbha region is under a yellow alert for “heatwave conditions” for the next couple of days, and the maximum temperature is likely to cross 43°C.

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Thunderstorm alerts in other regions

At the time the Konkan region has the warning for hot and humid conditions, the interiors of the state continue to be under alert for “thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds” for the next couple of days. The regions for which a yellow alert is sounded for thunderstorms and rainfall include Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Madhya Maharashtra.

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