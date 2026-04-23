Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Extends Yellow Alert For Hot And Humid Conditions; Temperature Likely To Cross 38°C

Mumbai braces for hotter weekend as IMD extends heat alert | Photo Credits: Salman Ansari

Mumbai, April 23: Mumbaikars need to brace for a hotter weekend as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has extended its Yellow Alert for "hot and humid conditions" for Friday and Saturday, and the maximum temperature is likely to cross 38°C.

The alert is applicable for the districts of Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, and Ratnagiri, and is valid till 8.30 am on Sunday. Thereafter, the weather is forecast to be dry.

Earlier alert and rainfall update

The IMD had sounded a contrasting alert for Wednesday and Thursday of "hot and humid conditions, along with possibility of thunderstorms and rainfall" for Mumbai and its neighbouring districts. However, Mumbai did not witness any rainfall, while parts of Thane district saw light rains.

Current weather conditions

The weather in Mumbai on Thursday was typical hot and humid summer; however, the light winds made the heat and humidity bearable. The maximum temperature recorded at the Santacruz observatory was 35.9°C, which was 2.4°C above normal, while the minimum temperature was 24.4°C.

48-hour forecast for Mumbai

As per the local weather forecast for Mumbai City and suburbs for the next 48 hours, the skies will be mainly clear, and hot and humid conditions will prevail. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 38°C and 24°C, respectively.

Heatwave alert in Vidarbha

Meanwhile, the Vidarbha region is under Yellow Alert for "heatwave conditions" for the next couple of days, and the maximum temperature is likely to cross 43°C.

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Mixed weather alerts across Maharashtra

At the time the Konkan region has the warning for hot and humid conditions, the interiors of the state continue to be under alert for "thunderstorms accompanied with lightning, light to moderate rainfall, and gusty winds" for the next couple of days.

The regions for which a Yellow Alert is sounded for thunderstorms and rainfall include Marathwada, North Maharashtra, and Madhya Maharashtra.

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