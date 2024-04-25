Mumbai Weather Update: Excessive Heat Likely, Maximum Temperature To Hover Around 32°C, AQI Moderate

Representative Image | Pixabay

Mumbai: Heat wave continues to add to the woes of Mumbaikars as every day with soaring temperature refusing to damp down. April 25 (Thursday) will be no different with temperature to hit a maximum of 32°C and minimum of 25.6°C in Mumbai-Colaba and maximum of 34.2°C and minimum of 26.5°C in Mumbai-Santacruz. No rainfall is expected today in Mumbai. Mumbaikars are expected to battle severe and excessive heat today. The real-time air quality in Mumbai is 102 (moderate) AQI as the day started. The Mumbai AQI is 2.3 times above the recommended limit given by the WHO 24 hrs air quality guidelines value.

IMD forecast for Maharashtra for April 25

Hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets of Raigad, Palghar, Thane and Mumbai. Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg are likely to witness light rain or thundershower towards evening in addition to Hot and humid conditions in isolated pockets. Meanwhile, weather is going to be totally dry in Gondia, Nagpur, Akola, Amravati, Bhandara, Buldhana, Nanded, Nandurbar and Kolhapur. Hingoli, Latur, Osmanabad, Parbhani, Satara, Sangli and Solapur. Dhule and Nashik may witness light rain or thunderstorm. Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning & gusty winds (30-40kmph) at one or two places are expected in Pune, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Wardha, Washim, Yavatmal.

IMD FORECAST FOR 25TH APRIL 2024 | IMD

IMD warning for next three days

As per a report of ANI, "The Director of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) Mumbai Sunil Kamble on Wednesday said that in the coming two to three days we are expecting temperatures between 34 to 36 degrees Celsius and from Saturday we are expecting that temperature will go around 38 degrees Celsius and it will continue for two-three days. He further said that after two days its expected that there will be a drop in temperature and some thunderstorm activities are also expected in some areas because of the wind discontinuity in the coming two to three days.