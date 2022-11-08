Mumbai weather update: City's AQI slips to 'poor' category, stands at 162

Mumbai weather update: City's , AQI slips to 162 (Representative Image) | File

Mumbai's Air Quality index (AQI) dipped to 162 'poor' on Tuesday, from Monday's reading of 118 'moderate' according to SAFAR. The report also stated that PM 2.5 and PM 10 concentrations in Mumbai are 84 and 155 respectively.

The city has been witnessing colder days and clear skies and it will remain the same for next two days. According to the India Meteorological Department, the city will be seeing clear sky for the next 48 hours meanwhile the temperature is likely to hover between 35°C to 21°C indicating the days will be sweltering but things may calm down in the evening.

Health effects can be immediately felt by sensitive groups, stated the Accuweather advisory.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba, (Navy nagar) Mumbai - MPCB, 189 AQI - Moderate

Mazgaon, Mumbai - IITM, 283 AQI - Poor

Mulund West, Mumbai (MPCB), 120 AQI- Moderate

Sion, Mumbai (MPCB), 205 AQI - Poor

Thane, Pimpleshwar Mandir (MPCB), 170 AQI - Moderate

AQI of other metro cities

The air quality in Pune is 185 while Chennai is seeing a poor AQI of 106. Hyderabad's AQI was recorded to be 145 while Kolkata stood at 158. India's Silicon Valley, Bengaluru recorded an AQI of 162 and Ahmedabad saw AQI 222. Meanwhile, Delhi's AQI was 'very poor' with the figure standing at 348 today.